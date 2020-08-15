Iran's COVID-19 cases pass 341,000

Speaking at a daily press conference on Saturday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari put the death toll from the coronavirus in Iran at 19,492, saying the disease has taken the lives of 161 patients over the past 24 hours.

She also noted that at least 295,630 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 9,911 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, she added.

She also advised people to continue the implementation of health guidelines.

According to the latest figures on Saturday, over 21 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 763,000 and recoveries amounting to 14.16 million.

MR/FNA13990525000588