Armed Forces has taken giant stride in fight against COVID-19

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi made the remarks on Monday in a local ceremony and reiterated that salient activities taken by the Armed Forces of the country in the field of battling the coronavirus pandemic should be reflected appropriately.

For this purpose, he pointed to the key role of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) in confronting the psychological and media warfare of enemies of the Establishment and the Islamic Revolution and stated, “Today, national media is responsible for confronting soft warfare and in this line, Cultural Deputy General Staff of the Armed Forces has established fair cooperation and collaboration with other organizations to counter conspiracies waged by enemies against the country.”

According to a directive approved at the Secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), the Cultural Deputy Office of General Staff of the Armed Forces is responsible for approving and dismissing news in country’s defense and security fields.

In the current situation that various countries in the world are seeking to safeguard health of their armies in the face of confronting the novel coronavirus, Iran’s Army, IRGC as well as other Armed Forces of the country have rolled up their sleeves with the aim of minimizing the harms of the coronavirus to people, so that these humanitarian activities of the Armed Forces should be reflected deservedly, Brigadier General Shekarchi emphasized.

