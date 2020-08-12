  1. Politics
Iraq arrests ISIL terrorist band in Nineveh

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – The Iraqi Intelligence Service has arrested a terrorist gang affiliated with the ISIL takfiri terrorist group.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Iraqi Intelligence Service announced that its forces has identified and dismantled a terrorist gang and arrested all its members in Nineveh province.

"In a unique operation based on accurate intelligence data, Nineveh intelligence forces, backed by army intelligence and reconnaissance forces, have managed to identify and dismantle a terrorist gang, consisted of eight members," the statement read.

"The gang members were all wanted by Iraqi Judiciary," it added.

