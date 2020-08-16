History will record such betrayal to Palestinians: envoy

"The disappointing and condemnable decision of normalizing relations with the Extravagant Occupier #israil will cost Islamic world dearly," wrote Hosseini in a Sunday tweet.

"Regional equation is not a bargaining chip," he added.

In another tweet, Hosseini wrote, "#Palestinians ached from hypocritical behaviors more than anything else."

"The Broker of such dregatory deal added fuel to the fire of cruelty to futile the resistance and erase the cause of #Palestine," he added.

"History will record such betrayal," he stressed.

The Israeli regime and the UAE have reached a deal that will lead to full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

Under the agreement announced on Thursday, the Israeli regime has allegedly agreed to suspend applying its own rule to further areas in the occupied West Bank and the strategic Jordan Valley that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had pledged to annex, senior White House officials told Reuters.

The move has ignited international outcry. The Iranian Foreign Ministry vehemently condemned the move, calling it an instance of “strategic folly” that will only end up strengthening the regional resistance front.

