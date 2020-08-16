UAE summons Iran’s chargé d'affaires

The UAE Foreign Ministry criticized Rouhani's remarks regarding the normalization of Abu Dhabi's relations with the Zionist regime and summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday, Al Mayadeen reported.

The report added that the UAE Foreign Ministry has voiced its protest to the Iranian charge d'affaires.

The UAE Foreign Ministry issued a statement in this regard and claimed that the remarks of the Iranian President are provocative and have dangerous consequences for the security and stability of the region.

UAE claimed that the peace agreement between the UAE and Israel is considered an internal issue and that Iran's position is not in the interest of regional stability.

The Israeli regime and the UAE have reached a deal that will lead to full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

Under the agreement announced on Thursday, the Israeli regime has allegedly agreed to suspend applying its own rule to further areas in the occupied West Bank and the strategic Jordan Valley that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had pledged to annex, senior White House officials told Reuters.

The move has ignited international outcry. The Iranian Foreign Ministry vehemently condemned the move, calling it an instance of “strategic folly” that will only end up strengthening the regional resistance front.

