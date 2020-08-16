UAE major looser of tie normalization with Zionists :MP

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, the member of the National Security Commission of the Parliament reacted to the UAE agreement with the Zionist regime to normalize ties and added, “As usual, the Arab countries have been blackmailed by the Zionists, however, UAE should know that it is the main loser of this agreement because it will have no impact on the development of this country.”

Of course, the people of the Arab world must be considered separately from their governors; because many of them are among the freedom seekers in the region and even they have declared their opposition to this shameful agreement, Jalal Zadeh added.

He went on to say that as the Americans have always been making every effort to mend the relations of the compromiser countries with the Zionist regime, therefore the UAE's agreement with the Zionist regime is the result of Americans efforts.

With this action, the UAE registered its name among the compromiser countries, he said, adding “And Saudi Arabia is also the fourth side of the United States, the Zionist regime and the UAE, but for some reason, it does not want to make this issue public and announce that it has crossed the red lines, but everyone knows Saudi Arabia is also behind this.

