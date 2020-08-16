UAE to suffer severely for normalizing ties with Zionists

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in Tehran on Saturday in separate meetings with Naser Abu Sharif representative of the Islamic Jihad Movement and Khaled al-Qaddumi Head of Hamas’s Office in Tehran.

In the meetings, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the dire consequences of compromise with the Zionist regime and added, “Normalization of UAE’s ties with the fictitious and usurping Zionist regime will not lead to peace and stability in the region, rather, it will increase the brutality and criminality of Zionists.”

This strategic mistake is tantamount to turn back on the Palestinian cause and move away from unity and amity of the Islamic world in the face of the oppressed Palestinian people, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs reiterated, “Abu Dhabi's destructive and nonconstructive behavior in its friendship with occupiers of Holy Al-Quds has no justification and this country will suffer badly from its friendship with the Zionist regime.”

Khaled al-Qaddumi Head of Hamas’s Office in Tehran, for his part, pointed to UAE’s secret relations with Zionists which had already begun and added, “The agreement made between UAE and the Zionist regime was not surprising and its expression by US President Trump is a media and propaganda move for the upcoming US Presidential Election.”

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (R) holds meeting with Naser Abu Sharif on Saturday (ICANA)

Naser Abu Sharif representative of Islamic Jihad Movement in Tehran also termed the normalization of ties between UAE and Israel as an American-Zionist plan and added, “The aftermath of US president's blatant defeat in the West Asia as well as service of Arab rulers in line with safeguarding interests of the US and the Zionist regime is a way to move out of the current situation for giving prestige to the Global Arrogance.”

In this meeting, representatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas movements expressed their thanks to the unsparing support of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Iranian people and government in supporting Palestinian cause and highlighted that the Palestinian nation will not be affected by the treacherous acts and will continue the path of Resistance Front with full power.

MA/5000368