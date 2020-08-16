Vicious normalization reveals true face of UAE rulers

The humiliating compromise of the UAE rulers with the criminal Zionist regime is a clear betrayal to the human values, Islamic teachings, Islamic Ummah, and the Palestinian cause, Ghalibaf said while addressing the Parliament’s open session on Sunday.

The remark comes as the Israeli regime and the UAE have reached a deal that will lead to full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

Defending Palestine and fight against the Zionist regime is a clear criterion for determining hypocrites from those who pursue justice, Ghalibaf added.

“Those who seek to establish friendly ties with the Zionist regime are considered traitors by all the Islamic Ummah and are complicit in all of the regime’s crimes in the past and future,” he added.

“We warn the current traitors and those who want to probably join this vicious project that the fight against the Zionist regime will never be stopped and it will continue with increasing power and knowledge of the Islamic Ummah and the Palestinian nation.”

MAH/ 4999606