UAE move in normalizing ties with Israel, ‘strategic folly’

In an interview with Mehr News Agency on Sat., Ebrahim Rezaei said that the United Arab Emirates is not big enough to betray the resistance discourse and strike a blow to it.

In a reaction to an agreement reached between UAE and Zionist regime, Rezaei stated, “Such an action can be viewed from two aspects. In the first aspect, the reason for such an agreement is the reduction of security level in the Zionist regime after the change of balance of power in favor of resistance movement, and today the Zionists seek to increase their security level, although they have made a miscalculation.”

On the second aspect, this issue is related to the US' upcoming presidential election, he said, adding, “US President Trump seeks to win the election for himself, so he can use it as a trump card in the international arena.”

Rezaei emphasized, “I do not consider it appropriate to use the phrase "great betrayal" for a small sheikhdom, because a sheikhdom is not big enough to betray the discourse of the resistance and freedom-seeking Muslims of the world, and this move can be duly called as a strategic folly.”

Certainly, this treacherous agreement, which was formed many years ago and has now become public, will have political and security consequences for the UAE, he said, adding, “Of course, it will make clear the true nature of some dependent Arab sheiks to Muslims and various Palestinian groups.”

