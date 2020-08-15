Emirati people not involved in UAE-Zionist ties

Speaking in the commemoration ceremony of the International Day of Islamic Human Rights and Islamic Dignity, Ebrahim Raeisi condemned the recent deal aimed at normalization of relations between the Israeli regime and the United Arab Emirates and added that the UAE agreement with the Zionist criminals shed more light on the reality of the UAE, however, Iran doesn’t consider that the Emirati people are involved in this issue, because it’s only the relation between the ignorant rulers of this country.

He also stressed that the UAE act will make Human Rights movements become more prosperous day by day, and also it will increase the attention to these issues.

Raeisi said, "The Declaration of Human Rights, which was finalized among Islamic countries, must be implemented and one of the executive guarantees of which is the establishment of an international Islamic court to prosecute violators of human rights."

Those who threaten people’s lives through economic terrorism must be reprimanded by a competent international court, he stressed, “Nobody should think that the arrogant powers cannot be blamed. Iran has been able to dominate the West Asian region, and today the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region has made the enemy nervous, and also the power of the United States is weaker than ever.”

