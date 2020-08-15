Israeli-UAE deal betrays Palestinian cause

In a statement on Saturday, Velayati referred to the recent agreement between UAE and the Zionist regime as betraying the Islamic countries and a blatant disregard for the Palestinian cause.

He went on to say that the consequences of such a shameful act will be nothing but isolation and the alienation from the Islamic countries.

Velayati further urged the Islamic countries to reject such an outrageous act and make all their efforts to assist the Palestinian nation.

The Israeli regime and the UAE have reached a deal that will lead to full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

Under the agreement announced on Thursday, The Israeli regime has allegedly agreed to suspend applying its own rule to further areas in the occupied West Bank and the strategic Jordan Valley that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had pledged to annex, senior White House officials told Reuters.

The move has ignited international outcry. The Iranian Foreign Ministry vehemently condemned the move, calling it an instance of “strategic folly” that will only end up strengthening the regional resistance front.

