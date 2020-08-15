Iran's Armed Forces condemns UAE-Israeli tie normalization

In this statement, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced that the Palestinian cause is ‘alive and dynamic’.

While condemning the normalization of the UAE's relations with the Zionist regime, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced, "The Palestinian cause is alive and dynamic and it will not last long that Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates will face negative consequences of this shameful action like ousted Egyptian President Anwar Sadat.”

The defense remains in place and the geography of the Islamic World and the Axis of Resistance are still the targets of poisonous arrows fired by the United States, Zionist regime and some reactionary figures in the region, the statement added.

While condemning the shameful and disgraceful move taken by the UAE sheikhdom in normalizing relations with the Zionist regime, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasized, "The history will remember the betrayal to the Palestinian cause and the oppressed people of this country.

