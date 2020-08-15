Zarif emphasizes Iran’s support for Palestinians

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Riyad al-Maliki Palestinian Authority's Minister of Foreign Affairs on Sat. evening, Zarif pointed to the recent developments in the region and stressed Iran’s continued support for struggles of the great people of Palestine in line with realizing their inalienable rights.

He said solidarity, unity and amity among Palestinian people and groups is “very necessary”.

Riyad al-Maliki, for his part, expressed his thanks for Iran’s stances in supporting Palestinian people and emphasized the firm determination of Palestinian people and leaders to realize their inalienable rights.

The people and officials of various Palestinian groups are united in their commitments until the liberation of Palestinian territories from the occupation of the Zionist regime, he added.

