UAE move in normalizing ties with Israelis, clear betrayal

The statement issued by the Coordinating Council of Islamic Development Organization is read as follows, “The founder of the Islamic Revolution, the late Imam Khomeini (RA) and Leader of the Islamic Revolution have always reminded heads of Islamic countries of their serious duty towards the issues of the Islamic World especially the first issue of Muslims, that is the Palestinian cause."

"Turning back on this sacred cause and the oppressed nation of Palestine were introduced as a source of eternal disgrace and humiliation and damage in this world and the Hereafter.”

The ugliest and most shameful black page in the history of these anti-Islamic leaders and Islamic Ummah was the shameful pact of Camp David with American mediation and the betrayal of the ousted Egyptian President Anwar Sadat. The US-sponsored agreements resulted in nothing but the establishment of the Israeli regime in the occupied Palestinian territories and its consolidation as a colonial stronghold in the region, and humiliation and captivity of the Muslim people, the statement added.

While strongly condemning this shameful and humiliating move, the Coordinating Council of the Islamic Development Organization considers it a strategic and great folly that history will not forget and declares to the Zionist criminals that perpetrators of relations with the Zionist regime have always been among the most hated criminals and traitors in history.

MA/4999209