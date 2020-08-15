UAE-Israel agreement, clear violation of Palestinians' rights

The statement is read as follows, “The shameful agreement between the ruler of Abu Dhabi and the illegal government of the occupying regime of Israel to normalize relations is a clear betrayal of the cause of Al-Quds and martyrs of this path, violation of the rights of the oppressed people of Palestine and a pervasive oppression. The fate of the UAE government will surely be tied to the fate of the illegitimate Israeli regime and it (United Arab Emirates) will face political, cultural and social isolation in the Islamic world.”

More than seven decades have passed since the occupation of Palestine and formation of a bogus and illegal Israeli regime with the support of Global Arrogance led by the United States and Britain and during these years many oppression have been inflicted on the oppressed people of this country.

During these years, the usurper and criminal regime of Israel has spared no effort to suppress the Islamic Resistance Movement and the oppressed people of Palestine, the statement is read.

In continuation, secretariat of Supreme Council of the Islamic Revolution added, “This agreement lacks popular support and hearts of the Muslim people of the UAE, like other Muslims in the world, beat with the oppressed people of Palestine, and Emirati users have condemned the behavior of their rulers on social media networks like other Muslims in the world.”

