Turkey may suspend diplomatic ties with UAE: Erdogan

Erdogan told reporters that the UAE’s controversial deal with Israel is problematic and that Turkey stands in solidarity with Palestinian people.

“I have given the necessary instructions to my Foreign Minister. We may either suspend diplomatic ties or recall our ambassador because we stand with the Palestinian people. We have not let Palestine be defeated,” Daily Sabah quoted Erdogan as saying on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Foreign Ministry had issued a statement in condemnation of the agreement.

US President Donald Trump announced a ‘HUGE breakthrough’ on Thursday saying that UAE and the Israeli regime have reached an agreement to normalize ties and that Tel Aviv has agreed to suspend the West Bank annexation plan.

Iran has vehemently condemned the UAE’s measure, warning that the Abu Dhabi should accept the responsibility of the consequences of such a move.

While Israeli and Emirati officials brag about the agreement, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas voiced his “strong rejection and condemnation” and called for an emergency meeting of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). In a statement, Abbas called the deal an “aggression” against the Palestinian people and a “betrayal” of their cause.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says there is no change in his bid to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank and the strategic Jordan Valley.

