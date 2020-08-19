If we recognize Israel regime, we should give up Kashmir

In an interview with local broadcaster Dunya News on the completion of his two years in office, PM Khan said that Islamabad will not follow suit in recognizing Israel regime as a state, in a thinly veiled reference to the UAE which struck a deal last week to normalize ties with Israel.

"Our stand about Israel is very clear. It is the same that the founder of nation, Quaid-I-Azam had," he said, referring to Mohammad Ali Jinnah who had time and again advocated unwavering support for Palestinians.

"We cannot recognize Israel until Palestinians get their rights, which should be in line with the two-state solution," he went on to say.

"If we recognize Israel, then we should give up Kashmir as well. Both issues have a similar background," he noted.

On August 13, The Israeli regime and the UAE agreed to normalize relations.



A joint statement from the US, UAE, and Israeli regime claimed the "breakthrough" will promote "peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders,” referring to Trump, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, and Netanyahu.



Under the deal, the Israeli regime will "suspend" plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank "and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world," according to the statement.

Many countries have condemned the new agreement.

