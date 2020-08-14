UAE to be engulfed in Zionism’s fire: advisor

“UAE's new approach for normalizing ties w/fake, criminal #Israel doesn't maintain peace & security, but serves ongoing Zionists' crimes. Abu Dhabi behavior has no justification, [and is a] turning back on the Palestine cause. W/ that strategic mistake, #UAE will be engulfed in Zionism fire,” tweeted Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

US President Donald Trump, who had earlier offered the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ in favor of the Zionist regime, announced that he has brokered an agreement between the Israeli regime and the United Arab Emirates for normalization of ties.

Palestinian groups and officials have unanimously condemned the measure.

Iranian Foreign Ministry also issued a statement on Friday, describing the measure as a ‘strategic folly’. The statement also warned that the UAE and all those behind the agreement should take responsibility for the consequences of such a measure.

