160 killed, 20 missing in Beirut explosion

According to the latest data released, at least 160 people were killed in the explosion and about 6,000 others injured, but numbers are expected to rise as search-and-rescue operations continue for missing people.

A powerful blast rocked the Beirut seaport area on August 4, sending a shockwave through residential neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital.

The shockwave destroyed and damaged dozens of buildings and cars, while more than 300,000 people were left without homes.

Local authorities say the blast was caused by the detonation of more than 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, stored in the port after being confiscated by the customs service six years ago.

Lebanese president says blast probe looking into possible "external interference" in addition to simple negligence or an accident.

