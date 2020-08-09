IRCS sends over 90 tons humanitarian aid to Beirut

Referring that the Red Crescent Society always provides humanitarian aid to any country that needs help, without regarding any political attitude, Karim Hemmati said “Iran was the first country to help Lebanon."

He went on to say that preparing a 5-ton shipment to help Lebanon in less than 8 hours shows that the Iranian Red Crescent volunteers are ready to help any country at any hour.”

So far, over 90 tons of various humanitarian items have been sent by Iran to Lebanon, and four other shipments weighing 60 tons are being sent, he announced.

He also stressed, "Lebanese people are also Muslims and this doubles our duty in doing so."

At least 158 people died and thousands were injured in Beirut blast and as many as 300,000 citizens have been displaced.

