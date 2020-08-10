Lebanese cabinet resign after deadly blast in Beirut

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said on Monday that the government of Hassan Diab has tendered his resignation.

Al-Manar correspondent also reported that Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab will announce his resignation today.

Lebanese sources said that Prime Minister Hassan Diab will speak to the Lebanese people at 7:30 pm local time.

Lebanon has not yet been able to return to a stable condition after the Beirut blast six days ago.

On Tuesday (August 4), a catastrophic explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut, killing at least 160 people and wounding about 5,000 others.

Dozens of people are still missing, and at least 300,000 people have been displaced as a result of the colossal blast, which leveled the whole port and a large section of central Beirut and turned successive apartment blocks into masses of debris and twisted metal.

