Solidarity with Lebanese people ‘sign of awakened conscience'

Speaking in a Cabinet meeting on Sunday, Rouhani expressed his gratitude to the global community for solidarity with the suffering Lebanese people and said it is a sign of awakened conscience and a living sense of altruism and humanitarianism among people in the contemporary world of today.

On Tuesday afternoon, a catastrophic explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut, killing at least 137 people and wounding about 5,000 others.

Dozens of people are still missing, and at least 300,000 people have been displaced as a result of the colossal blast, which leveled the whole port and a large section of central Beirut and turned successive apartment blocks into masses of debris and twisted metal.

Iran quickly dispatched medical and humanitarian aid to Lebanon after the explosion. The second batch of Iranian aid arrived in the city on Friday.

Iran’s Red Crescent Society has also established a makeshift hospital in the Lebanese capital.

