IRCS to send more aids to Beirut if needed: spox.

Regarding the latest aid of the Iranian Red Crescent Society to Lebanon following the recent explosion, Mohammad Nasiri said that the Iranian Red Crescent Society, in accordance with its duty to provide humanitarian assistance, reduce humanitarian suffering, and also with regard to the previous assistance of the Lebanese Red Cross to Iran in the recent natural disasters, announced its full readiness to help the victims in Beirut.

In this regard, the first shipment of IRCS' humanitarian aid to Lebanon was sent on Wednesday, he added.

Nasiri noted that IRCS is fully prepared to send more humanitarian aid, but it has to wait for Lebanon to announce its needs.

He added that IRCS has set mobile and field hospital in Beirut, providing medical care to the victims of the blast.

30 doctors, nurses and medical staff have been also sent to Lebanon to provide medical services, and their number will increase if needed, Nasiri said.

