Iran registers 2,020 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 326,712 with the death toll standing at 18,427.

COVID-19 has infected 2,020 people and claimed 163 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, she noted.

According to Lari, 4,022 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 284,371 patients have recovered.

So far, 2,686,498 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, 19,827,779 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 729,987 and recoveries amounting to 12,734,869.

FA/4994130