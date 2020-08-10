Global COVID-19 cases surpass 20 million

According to Worldometer, a website that provides real-time statistics for the pandemic, the global tally topped the grim milestone early on Monday, with the global death toll surpassing 733,000.

Based on the latest figures, 20,024,265 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 733,995 and recoveries amounting to 12,898,238.

The United States had reported 165,617 deaths as of Sunday night while the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 5,199,444.

The coronavirus death toll in Brazil has reached 101,136 from more than 3,035,582 coronavirus cases, according to the latest reports.

The COVID-19 death toll in India surged to 44,466, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 2,214,137.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia has reached 887,536, with a total death toll of 14,931.

Russia is followed by South Africa (559,859), Mexico (480,278), Peru (478,024), Chile (387,481), Colombia (373,056), Spain (361,442) and Iran (326,712) in terms of infection.

MR