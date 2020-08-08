Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Many books can be written on crimes of arrogant armies: Ayatollah Khamenei

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that the killing of one hundred thousand people in the nuclear attack on Hiroshima indicates the arrogant, irreligious and immoral nature of US army. In a tweet on the occasion of atomic bombing of Hiroshima by the US, Ayatollah Khamenei said, "In August 1945, the United States instantly killed 100,000 people with an atomic bomb in the city of Hiroshima!" "This is the nature of an arrogant, irreligious, atheistic and immoral army." "If one wants to talk about the crimes of the armies of the arrogant powers, several books can and should be written."

Israel regime's sympathy for Beirut incident hypocritical: Spox. Mousavi

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that expressing sympathy of some countries, including Israel regime, for the Beirut incident is superficial and hypocritical. While expressing sympathy with the Lebanese people in the wake of an explosion in Beirut, Mousavi said that Iran has sent two humanitarian aids to Lebanon, and its friendly assistance continues.

Iran, Lebanon discuss latest developments on Beirut explosion

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with Lebanese Ambassador to Tehran Hassan Abbas on the latest developments in Lebanon after the recent blast. During the meeting, which took place at the residence of Lebanese ambassador to Iran, the two sides discussed the consequences of the Beirut explosion at various levels.

Iran COVID-19 updates: 2,450 new cases, 156 deaths

The Iranian Health Ministry announced 2,450 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours since Thusday, putting the total number of cases in the country at 322,567. Speaking at a daily press conference on Friday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari put the death toll from the coronavirus in Iran at 18,132, saying the disease has taken the lives of 156 patients over the past 24 hours.

Mousavi reacts to Brian Hook's departure

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi reacted to the departure of US special representative for Iran, Brian Hook. In a Friday tweet, Mousavi wrote, "No difference between John Bolton, Brian Hook or Elliott Abrams; when it comes to the US #Iran policy, American officials have been bitten off more than they could chew." "Same applies to Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump AND their successors, " he added.

Iran at forefront of providing aid to Beirut blast's victims: Lebanese health minister

Appreciating the performance of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said that Iran is at forefront of providing assistance to Beirut blast's victims. Lebanon's health minister visited the field hospital deployed by Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) in Beirut to provide emergency medical care to the people injured in the deadly blast.

Brian like John left White House without any achievement: Shamkhani

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani reacted to the departure of US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook from his post. In a tweet on Friday, Shamkhani wrote, "The ultimate objective of Washington’s so-called ‘maximum pressure’ campaign was Iran’s collapse as well as ‘regime change’ in the country."

'Iran not to consider Hook’s departure as game-changer'

In reaction to Brian Hook’s departure, the spokesman for Iran’s mission to the United Nations said that Iran will not do so regardless of who is in charge of implementing this bankrupt policy. Hook’s departure “does not concern us and is not something we consider as a game-changer,” Alireza Miryousefi, spokesman for Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York, told Reuters.

Celebrating Eid al-Ghadir amid Iran’s movement of charity

Iranian has set up a national charity movement around the country this year on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir just as Imam Ali helped the needy in his time. The Shia celebrates Eid al-Ghadir on Saturday which marks the day when Prophet of Islam appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUM) as the first Shia Imam.

