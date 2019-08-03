‘Sleep No More’ goes to Flickers Rhode Island fest. in US

The screenplay for ‘Sleep no More’ has already taken part in a number of other festivals, including the Independent Talents International Film Festival in the US. It also received a nomination for best screenplay at the Twister Alley Film Festival which was held in the US earlier this May.

The Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF) celebrates the independent spirit in film. According to the event’s website, in 2018, the festival presented 295 films representing works that were shot and produced in 48 countries.

RIIFF has been selected as a qualifying festival for Best Short Subject through the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. It is also a BAFTA-qualifying Festival in the Short Film Division.

The 24th edition of the event will be held on 6-11 August, 2019.

MS/SABA11155