24 July 2018 - 12:00

RIIFF qualifying event for Oscars to host ‘Run, Rostam, Run’

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Short animated piece ‘Run, Rostam, Run’ by Hossein Molayemi will go on screen at the the 36th edition of the Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF).

The qualifying event for the Academy Awards, RIIFF will be held on August 7-12 in Rhode Island, USA.

‘Run, Rostam, Run’ is a 2D animated piece depicting the Persian national hero Rostam who must travel to the future to Tehran in order to make up for what he has done to his son. Once he gets to Tehran, he doesn't know whether to choose the legal or illegal way to achieve his objective.

The animated short film has recently won the award of distinction from Edukino film festival in Poland.

