‘Like A Secret’ screenplay finalist at Flickers' Rhode Island filmfest. in US

As many as 543 screenplays were considered for the final lineup. The winners will be announced on October 29.

The Best Screenplay Grand Prize winner will be brought to Providence to attend the 2020 ScriptBiz program, where their screenplay will be a central focus of the program, plus receive a private script consultation and an official award on RIIFF's Opening Night Celebration, according to the event’s website.

The Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF) celebrates the independent spirit in film.

RIIFF has been selected as a qualifying festival for Best Short Subject through the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. It is also a BAFTA-qualifying Festival in the Short Film Division.

‘Like A Secret’ had previously won the best short screenplay award of Florence Film Awards in Italy.

