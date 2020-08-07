‘Untimely’ to go on screen at two intl. film festivals

‘Untimely’ is about a young private, Hamin, doing his military service in a watchtower in the borderline of Iran and Pakistan. Up in the watchtower, Hamin reviews the past years and the things that happened to him and his sister since their childhood.

The cast includes Iman Afshar, Shayan Afshar, Ayyoub Afshar, Mahsa Narouee, Ava Azarpira, and Mollabakhsh Raeesi among others.

The Iranian feature has won the best film, best director, and best cinematography awards at the fifth edition of Tokyo independent films celebration in Japan.

It has also won the ‘Best World Cinema Feature’ at the 2020 edition of the International Kansas City File Festival in the US, as well as the best first feature award at the Dallas VieoFest’s Alternative Fiction in the US.

ZZ/4993172