'Kiarostami and His Missing Cane' goes to filmfest. in Greece

The feature film "Kiarostami and His Missing Cane" directed by Mahmoud Reza Thani and produced by Behrouz Neshan will be screened at the 7th International Documentary Festival of Lerapetra in Greece.

The film is in the competition section of this festival in Greece.

The festival screens documentaries showing the traditions, culture, customs, popular culture, and modern industrial civilization of a country common to Europe.

The feature film "Kiarostami and His Missing Cane" is a narrative of the Iranian distinguished film director’s outlook on life and cinema, which describes the vision and worldview of this filmmaker.

‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’ had previously taken part at Eurasia International Monthly Film Festival in Russia and won the best feature-length documentary award at the 4th Salto Independent Film Festival in Uruguay.

Earlier, Mahmoud Reza Sani has also written a book named "Abbas Kiarostami and Lessons from Cinema", which has been translated into various languages and published and distributed in Iran and the United States.

