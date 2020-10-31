'Gabriel' wins two awards at Berkeley film festival

Directed by Yousef Kargar, Gabriel won the grand prize for the Best Foreign Film and Best Cinematography awards at the 29th edition of the event.

‘Gabriel’ narrates the story of a father who has to decide under difficult conditions between love, faith, and conscience.

The cast includes Yousef Yazdani, Shabnam Yousefi, Ali Mokaram, Sina Faramarz, Manzar Asghari, and Rasoul Omranifar.

The short film also took part in the 24th Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival, August 4-9, in the US.

‘Gabriel’ was shown in the 2020 Ivy Film Festival in the US too.

