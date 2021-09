The 3rd Chungbuk International Martial Arts Action Film Festival will be held offline in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do from October 2 to 25, 2021.

The Chungbuk International Martial Arts Action Film Festival started as the only film festival in Korea under the theme of martial arts and action genres in 2019. In 2020, the slogan "The Spirit of Martial Arts, Blooms in Movies" was followed.

