Rhode Island to host Iranian short 'Birthday Night'

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – Iranian director Omid Shams’ 'Birthday Night' will be competing at 13th Annual Roving Eye International Film Festival.

Iranian short film ‘Birthday Night’ is about Ahmad and Ali, two friends and business partners who face a dramatic situation on their birthday night.

The other works by the director, Shams, has won a number of awards and nominations at different film festivals, including the Miami Short Film Festival and the Ohio Independent Film Festival in the US as well as the Tehran International Short Film Festival in Iran.

The 13th Annual Roving Eye International Film Festival created by the Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF) in partnership with Roger Williams University kicks off April 16th and runs through the 22nd. This year’s programming features over 70 films from across the world including Academy Award nominees and winners, numerous World and US Premieres; panel discussions/symposia; visiting filmmakers and student film showcases.

