Army General stresses continued battle against COVID-19

Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said on Monday that the Army has established a base to specifically address the pandemic issue.

The Army is preparing itself for the battle against the new virus, as the disease is predicted to have another peak during autumn and winter.

“More than 12,000 Army personnel are now active in different healthcare sections, including hospitals and laboratories, to contain the pandemic,” the General said.

He urged all Army forces and the Iranian people to remain sensitive and active in the field until the coronavirus is uprooted in the country.

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari on Monday said the total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran had risen to 293,606 following the detection of 2,434 new cases since Saturday.

She further put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran had reached 15,700.

