Iran COVID-19 updates: 2,621 new cases, 226 deaths

Speaking at a daily press conference on Thursday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari put the death toll from the coronavirus in Iran at 16,569, saying the disease has taken the lives of 226 patients over the past 24 hours.

She also noted that at least 261,200 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 4,041 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, she added.

Lari went on to say that more than 2,431,804 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

She also advised people to continue the implementation of health guidelines.

According to the latest reports on Thursday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 17,189,766, and 670,256 have lost their lives, while 10,701,142 people have recovered.

