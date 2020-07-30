‘Malakout’ wins at Cryptshow Festival in Spian

The animation is about a piano player who tries to bring his wife back to life but the deal awakens the devil inside him.

‘Malakout’ recently received the honorary diploma at the Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF) in Dublin, Ireland. It has also won the best animation award at the first edition of the Black Country Horror Shorts Film Festival in the UK.

The animation won the first place in two sections, namely the Mixed-Media/Experimental Animation and the Audience Favorites at the Florida Animation Festival.

Earlier this month, ‘Malakout’ got accepted into DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF) in the US, and the competition program of the 35th edition of the Guadalajara International Film Festival in Mexico. The Iranian animation will be qualified for the next year's Academy Awards if it manages to win the best animation award at this festival.

Cryptshow Festival is an initiative that promotes the fantasy genre and terror. Every July fill Badalona de Zombies, aliens, vampires and serial killiers most infamous.

