  1. Culture
Aug 1, 2020, 10:20 AM

‘The Alien’ to go on screen at Hong Kong Intl. Filmfest.

‘The Alien’ to go on screen at Hong Kong Intl. Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) – Iranian film ‘The Alien’ (Namo) directed by Nader Saeivar, has made it into the competition program of the 44th edition of the Hong Kong International Film Festival.

The synopsis of ‘The Alien’ reads, "In an ordinary Iranian town, two mysterious strangers in a car begin to park daily at the same spot for hours. This unusual occurrence causes paranoia among the locals, who suspect them to be national security."

The film has also screened at 70th Berlin International Film Festival .

The Hong Kong International Film Festival Society (HKIFFS) is a charitable, non-profit and non-governmental organisation dedicated to the discovery and promotion of creativity in the art and culture of film.

ZZ/4987700

News Code 161682

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News