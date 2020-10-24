Iranian short animation ‘Malakout’ vies at SIN Film Festival

Iranian animation ‘Malakout’, directed by Farnoosh Abedi, has been nominated for Best Director and Best Film at the SIN Film Festival which is based on the theme of the seven deadly sins.

The animation is about a piano player who tries to bring his wife back to life but the deal awakens the devil inside him.

‘Malakout’ recently received the honorary diploma at the Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF) in Dublin, Ireland.

It has also won the best animation award at the first edition of the Black Country Horror Shorts Film Festival in the UK and award at the third International Da Vinci International Film Festival in the US, as well as the Best Short Film Award at the 14th edition of the Cryptshow Festival in Barcelona, Spain.

The SIN Film Festival is part of Sinister Nights, an interactive horror experience. Sinister Nights includes everything you love about horror conventions. The SIN Film Festival serves to showcase the best of indie horror from around the world and to connect filmmakers with fans, as well as with each other.

