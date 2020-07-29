'Weightlessness' to vie at Italy's BCT FilmFest.

'Weightlessness' centers around the disappearance of the groom the next day after a wedding reception held in a magnificent mansion. The bride, the groom's mother and sister, and his lover who came to the wedding uninvited are all looking for the reason for his disappearance. The next day, the women blame one another for this situation and their relationships are on the brink of explosion.

The best film award in the ‘films without limits’ section of the Peruvian festival went to the Iranian feature 'Weightlessness'.

It has also won the Director’s Award at the North Carolina Film Awards in the US.

