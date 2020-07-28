Majid Majidi's 'The Sun' to via at Venice Filmfest.

The 77th Venice Film Festival announced the name of the films accepted in the event on Tuesday.

Alberto Barbera named Majid Majidi's latest work "The Sun" as one of the films in the competition section of the Venice Film Festival. Two more works namely "Careless Crime" directed by Shahram Mokri and "Silent Plain" by Ahmad Bahrami are also other Iranian films in the Horizons section of the event.

"The Sun" was very well received by critics at last year's Fajr Film Festival and won several awards such as the best screenplay and best film. It is directed by Majid Majidi and co-written by Nima Javidi. Actors such as Ali Nasirian, Javad Ezzati, and Tanaz Tabatabai star in the film.

The 77th Venice International Festival will be held from September 2 to 12 in Venice, Italy.

FA/ 4985388