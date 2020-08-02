Iranian Film Week to open in Japan

Organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Iran in Japan and in collaboration with Farabi Cinema Foundation, Minato Municipality, and Japan's UNI Film, the third Iranian Film Week in Japan will open on August 10, in Minato.

During this edition of the festival, 7 Iranian films of 'The Painting Pool' directed by Maziar Miri, 'Azar' directed by Mohammad Hamzei, 'Motherhood' directed by Roqiyeh Tavakoli, 'Sweet Taste of Imagination' directed by Kamal Tabrizi, 'So Close, So Far' directed by Reza Mirkarimi, 'Vilaieha' directed by Munir Gheidi, and '18 Percent' with Japanese subtitles will be screened.

ZZ/4988971