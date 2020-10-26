  1. Culture
‘Malakout’ wins at US’ Horror Film Festival

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Iranian short animated film ‘Malakout’ (Divinity) has won a prize at 2020 HorrorFest International in the United States.

Directed by Farnoosh Abedi, Malakout won the award at the ‘Best Animated’ section of the event, which was held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The animation is about a piano player who tries to bring his wife back to life but the deal awakens the devil inside him.

Malakout has attended 121 international festival, managing to grab 27 awards so far.

The Annual international film festival took place in St. George, UT from Thursday, October 22nd thru Saturday, October 24th.

