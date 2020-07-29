"Najibeh' to go on screen at Shanghai Intl. FilmFest.

The movie will be competing for the Asian New Talent Award at the festival, which will take place in the Chinese megacity from July 25 to August 2.

'Najibeh' is a poor elderly woman who wants to commit a crime because she needs to go to prison for a while. To accomplish her goal, she needs aid, so she tries to get help from her friend.Founded in 1993, Shanghai International Film Festival is the only competitive film festival in China approved by FIAPF.

The 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) is also scheduled to screen five other Iranian movies.

Director Abbas Amini’s drama “I Am Here!” will be competing in the feature film category, while “Crab” by Shiva Sadeq-Asadi will be contending for the Golden Goblet Award in the short film section.

“Just 6.5” directed by Saeid Rustai and “Old Men Never Die” by Reza Jamali have been selected to be screened in the SIFF Highlights – Viva La Festival.

The festival was initially scheduled to be held from June 13 to 22, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held both offline and online in a bid to minimize the impact of the pandemic.

