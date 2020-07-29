Iran delivers medical aid cargo to Afghan health ministry

The 1,100-kilogram cargo at the value of 75,000 euros was delivered by the Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan Bahador Aminian to Afghan officials.

The cargo included Covid-19 diagnostic kits, ventilators, thermometers, pulse oximeters, N95 masks, and disinfectants.

On May 31, the Iranian embassy in Kabul announced that Afghanistan received Iran's anti-coronavirus medical aid cargo.

Iran's Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian delivered the cargo comprised of ventilators, coronavirus test-kits, face masks, and disinfectants to Afghanistan on Sunday evening, the tweet informed.

Earlier, in mid-May, a shipment of healthcare aid from the public and private sector of the Islamic Republic arrived in Kabul.

The aid was handed over to the Afghan government and the officials in the Ministry of Health during an official ceremony.

The Islamic Republic of Iran had previously given the Afghan government 2,000 coronavirus diagnostic kits which were utilized in the western province of Herat.

