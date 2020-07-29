  1. World
Global update: US COVID-19 cases near 4.5 million

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – Coronavirus worldwide cases are reaching 16.9 million with the US nearing 4.5 million in infections, according to Worldometer figures.

According to the latest figures on Wednesday morning (+10:02 GMT), 16,895,076 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 663,476 and recoveries amounting to 10,458,632.

With 4,498,343 cases and 152,320 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins' Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Brazil comes in second place with 2,484,649 infections and 88,634 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,532,135), followed by Russia (823,515), South Africa (459,761), Mexico (402,697), Peru (395,005), Chile (349,800), Spain (327,690), the UK (300,692), Iran (296,273), Pakistan (275,225), Saudi Arabia (270,831), Colombia (267,385), and Italy (246,488), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,878), Mexico (44,876), Italy (35,123), France (34,224), India (30,223), Spain (28,436), Peru (18,612), Iran (16,147), and Russia (13,504).

