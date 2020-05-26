Iran’s shipment of healthcare aid arrives in Afghanistan

A shipment of healthcare aid including masks, disinfectants, gloves, and hospital supplies donated by the Iranian nation as well as the private sector of the Islamic Republic arrived in Kabul on Tuesday.

The aid is expected to be handed over to the Afghan government and the officials in the Ministry of Health during an official ceremony.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has previously given the Afghan government 2,000 coronavirus diagnostic kits which were utilized in the western province of Herat.

