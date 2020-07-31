Global coronavirus infections top 17 million

According to the latest figures on Friday morning (+10:02 GMT), 17,481,953 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 676,824 and recoveries amounting to 10,941,906.

With 4,634,985 cases and 155,285 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins' Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Brazil comes in second place with 2,613,789 infections and 91,377 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,643,416), followed by Russia (834,499), South Africa (482,169), Mexico (416,179), Peru (407,492), Chile (353,536), Spain (332,510), the UK (302,301), Iran (301,530), Pakistan (278,305), Saudi Arabia (274,219), Italy (247,158), and Bangladesh (234,889), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,999), Mexico (46,000), Italy (35,132), France (30,254), India (35,807), Spain (28,443), Peru (19,021), Iran (16,569), and Russia (13,802).

