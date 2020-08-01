Iran hopes inter-Afghan talks would lead to peace

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday afternoon, President Rouhani reiterated, “we hope that inter-Afghan talks, with the centrality of Afghan government and in the presence of all political groups, will lead to peace.”

While congratulating Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) to his Afghan counterpart, Rouhani stated, “the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran always is to expend and broaden its relations with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, relying upon historical and cultural commonalities in various fields and strengthening these relations by taking advantage of trade, economic and transit capacity between the two countries.”

He expressed his hope that comprehensive cooperation document between Iran and Afghanistan would be completed soon, adding, “if the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic is contained, in addition to signing a comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two countries in Tehran, operation of Khaf-Herat Railway would be registered as two historic events in bilateral friendly interactions in coming months.”

Rouhani expressed his satisfaction with the restoration of temporary ceasefire in Afghanistan and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported peace process led by the Afghan government and we hope that inter-Afghan talks, with the centrality of legal government and all political groups of Afghanistan and Taliban, will bear fruition in accordance with the Constitution.”

Turning to the coronavirus global pandemic, Rouhani said, “Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by the people and government of Afghanistan and will spare no effort in this way.”

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, for his part, congratulated Eid al-Adha to his Iranian counterpart and appreciated unsparing cooperation and collaboration of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of battling COVID-19, including offering quality medical and healthcare services to Afghan migrants in Iran.

Ashraf Ghani also praised the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan on the issue of peace and cooperation of foreign ministers of the two countries in this field and emphasized, “I hope that Iran’s support for the process would bring about more peace and security both to the people of Afghanistan, region and the world.”

