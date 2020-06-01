Afghanistan receives Iranian anti-coronavirus medical aid cargo

The embassy made the announcement on a twitter post.

Iran's Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian delivered the cargo comprised of ventilators, coronavirus test-kits, face masks, and disinfectants to Afghanistan on Sunday evening, the tweet informed.

Earlier, in mid-May, a shipment of healthcare aid from the public and private sector of the Islamic Republic arrived in Kabul.

The aid was handed over to the Afghan government and the officials in the Ministry of Health during an official ceremony.

The Islamic Republic of Iran had previously given the Afghan government 2,000 coronavirus diagnostic kits which were utilized in the western province of Herat.

HJ/4938981